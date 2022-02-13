Patch 0.2.12 - small update

New Content:

1 new weapon evolution

2 new minor game mechanics/PowerUps

3 new achievements to unlock the content above

Enabled the following languages: French, Korean, Russian, and Chinese. Also Spanish and Japanese at about 90% completion.



Added a brief moment of invulnerability after leveling up

Translation fixes and Translation tools, new languages

Minor sprite updates

Minor tweaks to weapons rarity

Bugfix for people getting stuck on a black screen after changing language

Bugfix for treasure chests getting stuck in obstacles

Made a certain thing official [spoiler]but the ride never ends 💀[/spoiler]

Localisation

While more languages are on the way, there is now also an official tool to make mods for fan-made translations. Please join the Discord server for the details (link at the end of the page).

What's next

A new input system is being tested to improve controls between screen transitions and allow for key rebinding. A few other QOL improvements are in the works, but priority right now is being given to the completion of Stage 3 and the new game mechanics it will bring.

Linux version

Still no luck with the native build, playing the Windows version using Proton still seems to be the best way for now. There will be more tests done on the public-beta branch during this week, thank you for your patience and help!

Community

Thank you all once again for your help and feedback, between the modding scene, fan translations, and the Discord community leaderboards the support is simply incredible 🙏🏻