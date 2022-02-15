Update v.1.4 is LIVE!

Hey folks!

What a great week for the team! We've received tons of feedback from the last update we've pushed and seeing the community getting excited about this game makes us want to create even more content!

Like all productions in early access, you can expect some bugs, glitches and performance hazards sometimes.. Keep in mind that we're still an indie studio with limited ressource and time and our goal has always been to make this game the most accessible to all. As always, feel free to send us your feedback, bugs or questions directly on our Discord!

So, let's get to it! What changed on this v1.4 update? :

Changelogs : Do U Copy? version 1.4 includes (1.4 VR / 1.4 Hacker App)

Chapter VI and Chapter VII are available!

These levels add more difficulty and communication scenarios between our two players. Expect to see some familiar puzzles and hazards put together completely differently! Watch out for these rotating lasers!

Guard Radios improvement

Guard Radios has now a highlight zone to display the area where you can send the guard to. Cooldown duration has also been reduced to provide a more balanced experience.

(NEW) Light Switch

Your Hacker can now turn off the lights from certain rooms after your Thief completes a puzzle! By clicking on the Light icon on his map, the Hacker kills off the light, enabling your Thief to be not be seen by nearby guards FOV. Careful! If your keep it off too long, it will trigger the guard suspicion and might get your Thief in trouble!

(NEW) Rotating Laser

Beware of rotating laser! One hit and it's instant spotted. However, after completion of a puzzle, the Hacker has the ability to change the direction of the rotating lasers to allow his Thief clear passage. (Feature is still in testing, some collision bugs might occur).

And some fixes :

Tutorial level guard is now fixed.

Added ping value for latency indicator

Add two new rooms to Tutorial to show Rotating laser and Retinal Lock

Retinal Puzzle latch bug is now fixed on Mobile.

Added roof colliders

Various bug fixes and performance improvements.

Hope you'll enjoy these new levels and we'll see you all in the virtual world! Cheers!

Ilann from Freaks United