Daytime Explore Mode + Patch!

Hello Everyone,

We just released an update for Titanic: FOAL! This new update includes a new daytime explore mode as well as a patch. We added a "Change Level" button so you can choose whether to do the sinking experience or the daytime explore mode. The patch consists of making the pause menu properly functional. We also included a option to return to the main menu, or to exit to the desktop.

If you are enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review. We would also like people's opinion on adding a daytime sinking mode (this will essentially be the same as the night sinking but occurring during the day). If you haven't received the update, restarting Steam will allow the update to show up for download.

Daytime Explore Mode Images: