New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.801_Load_Estimates_And_Unit_Encyclopedia

Another really huge one!

There's a new unit called the Ultimate Fortress that you'll run into out in the galaxy if you have the galaxy option turned on, are playing on difficulty 8 or higher, or are playing on expert mode. Zeus outdid himself with this terrifying thing, which also shows off some features from DLC3 (this is a base game unit).

In the lobby, and in the escape menu, there is now a "CPU load estimator" that gives you an estimate of how heavy the game you are running (or planning to run) will be. This lets you tailor your scenario to the sort of computer you have, and since it breaks down why it is heavier or lighter, and updates as you make changes, you can also tune your scenario to get the load that fits your machine while still having the maximum number of features and factions that you want. There are many more details on this in the release notes, but this is a really exciting thing.

Another exciting item is the new Unit Encyclopedia -- folks have been asking for this for ages, and it's finally here! It needs a bit more work right now with some of the categorization of some units, and it doesn't have any lore entries yet, but the vast majority of it is there and is working great. One cool thing is that this automatically adapts to mods, and modders can even extend it, so this isn't just an official-content feature.

Lastly, a number of bugs were fixed, as usual.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!