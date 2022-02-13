Bug Fix (Stageselect & Savedata)

Hello, this is Tooru Akagi (Toorun12).

For the report that the save data has been overwritten by the initial data in the last update,

I fixed The Steam-GUI settings (I guess it seemed to be wrong probably),

to keep the save data.

At least, the save data remained in my environment, so

Please let me know whether your save data works well or not in your environment.

OK then, the rest of the fix.

In detail, we recommend to read Japanese version of this patchnote. (You may read it easily if you can play this game, right ?)

[b] << World 6 >> [/ b]

There was a malfunction that the first stage "マナ" could not be started in the production environment, so

The stage name has changed to "マナ！".

[b] << World 8 >> [/ b]

In the 5th stage your hand will double so that you can clear it in naive way.

[b] << World 0 >> [/ b]

Added a stage that can rename in stage C of world 0.

Change the name with "名前を変える".

That's all (for this time).

Next time, we will "[b] Plus World B & Add stage to World 9 [/ b]".

Thank you very much.