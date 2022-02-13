Version 0.4.1-alpha Hotfix

Bug Fixes & Changes
- Player info will now show the correct icon (rather than being the viewer's icon).
- Server info scrollbar will reset to the top when a new server's info is opened.
- SCP-049 will no longer follow a target forever (it gives up after 30 seconds of the target being far away).
- SCP-049 will no longer kill you while it is "curing" another player.
- NV Goggles in SCP-966 room no longer spawn huge.
- Fixed translation on the join public lobby page.
- Fixed constant server spam from the monitors (complaining about a null reference).
- Fixed the host of a Relay game unable to use admin commands when a player joins.
- Full lobbies will now show the amount of players (it will display the full label next to the count).
- Fixed HCZ<>EZ lockdown monitor.
Changed files in this update