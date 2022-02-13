Patch 1.0.3 - Balancing, Adjustments and Bug Fixes

Changes:
-Added mouse button support to weapon keybinds
-Made Horde Mode pointer arrow point to closest alien once all aliens are spawned (instead of final alien)
-Made player zombie transform quicker so that it's harder to miss
-Made sprint dash slightly slower
-Reduced firerate of the Alien Commando's gun
-Made Alien Devourer ignore close sounds to stop players from cheesing it
-Made Alien Devourer run to opening blast doors
-Made blast doors have an alarm and delay before opening
-Stopped player fuel globs and spitterballs from colliding with Henderson
-Made it so that engine cooldown doesn't start after shooting in ship minigame
-Increased Sticker weapon accuracy
-Increased Sticker weapon range
-Rebalanced Gatler weapon with slower recharge and higher damage
-Reduced maximum impact pause amount
-Prioritised button interaction over object interaction for ease of use
-Reduced Spitter weapon damage on alien bosses
-Added early warning for EOTH spawns and made other small adjustments to them
Fixes:
-Fixed an issue where Sticker ammo text was inconsistent
-Fixed an issue where aliens and weapons would spawn in space in Horde Mode
-Fixed an issue where the pause and game over menus would appear at the same time
-Made Horde Mode pointer work for zombies
-Fixed an issue where thrown objects would break indestructible windows
-Fixed an issue where fuel globs on windows would crash the game
-Made Spitter ammo set to max on spawn
-Stopped Gore Gatler spikes from crashing game when destroying objects
-Fixed an issue where EOTHs would run out of spawns without spawning anything
-Fixed issue that caused some sound effects to continue in menu screen
