Patch 1.0.3 - Balancing, Adjustments and Bug Fixes

Changes:

-Added mouse button support to weapon keybinds

-Made Horde Mode pointer arrow point to closest alien once all aliens are spawned (instead of final alien)

-Made player zombie transform quicker so that it's harder to miss

-Made sprint dash slightly slower

-Reduced firerate of the Alien Commando's gun

-Made Alien Devourer ignore close sounds to stop players from cheesing it

-Made Alien Devourer run to opening blast doors

-Made blast doors have an alarm and delay before opening

-Stopped player fuel globs and spitterballs from colliding with Henderson

-Made it so that engine cooldown doesn't start after shooting in ship minigame

-Increased Sticker weapon accuracy

-Increased Sticker weapon range

-Rebalanced Gatler weapon with slower recharge and higher damage

-Reduced maximum impact pause amount

-Prioritised button interaction over object interaction for ease of use

-Reduced Spitter weapon damage on alien bosses

-Added early warning for EOTH spawns and made other small adjustments to them

Fixes:

-Fixed an issue where Sticker ammo text was inconsistent

-Fixed an issue where aliens and weapons would spawn in space in Horde Mode

-Fixed an issue where the pause and game over menus would appear at the same time

-Made Horde Mode pointer work for zombies

-Fixed an issue where thrown objects would break indestructible windows

-Fixed an issue where fuel globs on windows would crash the game

-Made Spitter ammo set to max on spawn

-Stopped Gore Gatler spikes from crashing game when destroying objects

-Fixed an issue where EOTHs would run out of spawns without spawning anything

-Fixed issue that caused some sound effects to continue in menu screen