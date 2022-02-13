Happy Valentine's Day!!

Hey there,

Just time for Valentine's, we have a brand new update for all you miners! Whether you're with someone or solo-ing it, we hope you have a great Monday!

Here are the changes made to the game:

-A updated version of a previous smaller update stopping enemies from wandering onto tiles at the

top or bottom of ladders. (Not that it was a problem anyway, you would have overlapped them

before)

-Balance and progression tweaks in Ep2 and in Ep3.

-You can now check the ship to remind yourself what difficulty mode you are currently playing

-To make room for the above change, Ep1's "Repair the Strawberry Chocolate" has been moved into

the Workshop tab.

-Additional events added to a certain level in Ep3. But we won't spoil it here!!!