Happy Valentine's Day!!

Hey there,
Just time for Valentine's, we have a brand new update for all you miners! Whether you're with someone or solo-ing it, we hope you have a great Monday!
Here are the changes made to the game:
-A updated version of a previous smaller update stopping enemies from wandering onto tiles at the
top or bottom of ladders. (Not that it was a problem anyway, you would have overlapped them
before)
-Balance and progression tweaks in Ep2 and in Ep3.
-You can now check the ship to remind yourself what difficulty mode you are currently playing
-To make room for the above change, Ep1's "Repair the Strawberry Chocolate" has been moved into
the Workshop tab.
-Additional events added to a certain level in Ep3. But we won't spoil it here!!!
