v2.0.0.3 Patch

Greetings everyone,

I have just another minor update this time. It fixes several smaller and medium-sized bugs with the game.

This update superseded work on the manual, so I am a little behind on the Game Mechanics portion. I do not plan on delaying work on the Feature Bounty system because of it. So I will begin setting everything up for that starting tomorrow. I hope to get it ready to go by the end of the month.

Change Log:

-Engine: Rebuilt Freetype on 64-bit Windows to enable legacy scaling which will hopefully fix some font resizing issues. (I will post in the manual some optional libraries for Linux users to override their system's freetype libraries. Mac users probably won't get this change.)

-GUI: Restricted warning message in Outsourced Contracts Management window when supplier's HQ nations are at war.

-Gameplay: Fixed incorrect sign in chassis length slider that caused longer chassis to be weaker.

-Gameplay: Now allowing restart production of licensed designs.

-GUI: Added fuel type to showroom Marque Catalog and Model Compare fuel consumption information.

-Gameplay: Fixed Hybrid fuel type end date.

-GUI: Fixed chassis name not appearing in Refit information window.

-Gameplay: Fixed possible condition that could cause double taxation in Q4. The IRS isn't too happy to close this loophole.

-GUI: Displayed additional tax rebate info next to Monthly Expenses in the reports when you get a rebate.

-GUI: Fixed typos in the supplemental texts (newspapers, map events, reviews)

-Engine: Enabling borderless window with the In-game settings will toggle off fullscreen. And enabling fullscreen will toggle off borderless window.

-Translations: Updated translations from the website.