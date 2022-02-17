Vertical Shift Patch 1 is out now!

Vertical Shift has seen an incredible burst in players filling our servers since our Christmas Launch, and the Corrupted Media team has been hard at work!

Our growing community has been an excellent source of feedback and review. Players have been posting new suggestions every day in our discord, and we’ve been hard at work to incorporate them into the game!

Patch 1 is just a little bit of what we’ve been working on, we’ve focused on updates that will improve player quality of life.

Closed gap in Infection Lobby’s wall

Fixed issue where players could sneak under and into Infection buildings

Lowered volume of Opening SFX

Fixed issue with Freeze Tag Zone Names

Updated “Join Random Room” button to prioritize rooms that are between games

Added “Game in Progress” signs to Multiplayer Game Lobbys

Moved Freeze Tag Scoreboards closer to wall so players can’t get stuck behind it

Fixed holes in Freeze Tag that players could use to escape the map

Added shout for when players end the game

Added “Skip Dialogue” button to NPC dialogue screen

More is on the way![ Join our Discord](verticalshift.net/discord) to stay connected with the development team and the community!