---------------------RELEASE Patch ----------------

-2 New memory fragments involving Andrew of the Original Shore

-New Device added in the lighthouse (Voice recorder with the speech of Andrew)

-The strange coins around the lighthouse can be "collected", there are 7 to be found.

-"Coins counter" on the menu island

-More fresh spawns added on the island, the total is now 15.

All 15 are needed to unlock the achievement.

-"Fresh spawn counter" on the menu island

-5 New achievements have been added

-Finding all the Coins

-Finding all Fragments

-Finding all letters from the bottles

-Completing the journal (9 letters + 9 notes)

-Hidden Achievement

Tutorial text display modification.

Menu text display modification.

The method text is displayed on the menu and tutorial panels has been changed In order to support foreign characters. This change was necessary to make for adding new languages post release, it should barely be noticeable.(New languages will be added after release)

-Credits tab added in the Main Menu

-Small bug fixed with some journal pages texture

-Fixed another "spawn under the map" bug

-Fixed a bug with the camera rotation spawning with "Snap" when the "smooth" option was saved

-Fixed some problems with the achievement "It's getting closer", it sometimes wouldn't trigger properly