Steel Crew update for 12 February 2022

Vivox voip integration

12 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi.

The voip stability has been a big issue since the game was released.

Vivox is now used instead of steam voice and I hope it will be more stable.

So there is some big changes when it comes to how the voip works.

All crew voip is now proximity based so you can hear other crews when you are close, even enemies. The range is 40 meters.

I hope to add more options like volume control for the voip soon.

Please test this out and let me know how it works. All feedback is welcome!

Changed files in this update

Tank Crew Content Depot 905971
  • Loading history…
