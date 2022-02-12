Update 0.10.8.0

🔹The jungle has all new vegetation!

🔹The first step to adding blood effects to the game has been taken. Non-Aquatic carnivores (tyrannosaurus, pteranodon, sarcosuchus, etc.) now have blood dripping from their mouth while they eat meat! Blood is not generated from eating insects.

🔹A new option in the "Options -> Gameplay" menu is available to enable or disable blood effects. This option is enabled by default.

🔹The "S" key will now make your dinosaur walk backwards, instead of turning your dinosaur around. This should help with combat maneuverability and to get positioned for eating better without having to turn around as much.

🔹There is now a new ambient sound effects manager that can play up to 8 different layers of ambient sounds together. This replaced the old 1-layer ambient sound manager.

🔹Fixed an issue where if the player's dinosaur was swimming towards the surface of the water, then reached the surface of the water, their dinosaur would stop swimming forward.

🔹Everything is using a new Ambient Occlusion plugin so shadows look a little different now.

🔹Updated the Unity Engine to version 2020.3.28f1.

🔹Some graphics options were set to lower quality settings by default and I meant for them to be on higher quality settings, so now they are set higher and the game looks better when you start the game for the first time. You may need to manually adjust the graphics quality settings in the options if your graphics already look extremely low-quality.