6.3.1 Misc

2/12/2022

v6.3.1 Misc

New Features:

Added more NPCs to Undercity. (south side will reopen next month)

Balancing:

NG+ is now substantially more difficult. (older saves on NG+ will

receive a talent point for each level of NG+ they are on)

Greatly increased EXP bonus for NG+.

Doubled the exp penalties for levels after 200.

Omega Candy now costs and gives 10 times the amount.

Dead Candy now gives twice the amount.

Spell haste no longer affects warmups. (which was unintentionally

the case already) (new gear will arrive one day focused on warmups)

Greatly reduced amount of skills ghost soldiers use. (this requires

a new playthrough in order to take effect)

Misc:

Fixed combat dialog.

Fixed multiple party size issues.

Fixed enlightenment and true enlightenment.

Fixed encounter difficulty after leaving Golem's Hand.

Fixed mode 7 from showing up after battle in Final Forest.

Fixed Abstract Extractor from being completed infinitely.

Fixed a few enemy only skills from being learned.

Unknown Force now properly affects all allies.

Fully Known Purpose now properly affects all allies.

Fixed movement speed when leaving Red Temple.

Removed ghost party member for a late game scene.

Last level now retains its battle music after bosses.

Fixed environmental effect for extreme darkness.

Fixed single target Earth spell damage.

Fixed damage on Hydroga.