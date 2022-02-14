New Music and QoL Update!

v2.8.0

New

-A new music track was added, unlocked in Era 2!

-There is a new Audio Options item! You can disable combat sounds and select what music track will play.

-There is a new Formless Wizard graphic that appears when in Limbo, before you have chosen a Class!

-There is an audio option to mute the game when not in focus!

-The Window title will say "Lantern Active" when applicable.

-Added a VSync detailed option. Disable VSync if your framerate is going too high!

Changes

-Terrains now cycle evenly between all possible terrains when at max awakening rank.

-Revised the graphics for Lightning Orb a bit.

-The Gem Reward for choosing a username increased to 40 gems!

-The Class menu in Limbo was changed in size from 4x2 tro 7x1.

-Tuned logic for rune troves after collecting a ton in one run, to make Treasure Hunter runes less abusable.

-The Feather Duster is no longer an "Options" item.

Fixes

-Perk Fairy now properly puts an indicator on all Perks selected.

-Fixed Perk Fairy putting indicators on the Staff that don't go away.

-Fixed a bug with being unable to swap certain items.

-The Vault item can now be moved back into Options.

Backend

-Upgraded the backend engine to a new version

-Upgraded a variety of backend components

-Optimized the performance of cloud saving a bit

-Put in safeguards to prevent certain network related issues