Wizard Hunter 2348 update for 12 February 2022

480 FPS Support

Build 8193281 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added support for 120 FPS, 240 FPS, and 480 FPS monitors in the settings, making this the fastest Game Maker game on earth probably :P

