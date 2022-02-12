Added support for 120 FPS, 240 FPS, and 480 FPS monitors in the settings, making this the fastest Game Maker game on earth probably :P
Wizard Hunter 2348 update for 12 February 2022
480 FPS Support
Patchnotes via Steam Community
