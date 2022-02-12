Patch 1.04

-Change: Cheat menu password reset.

-Change/New: You can buy 1 PP for 750 achievement points at the Rewardsmen.

The price may change in a future update.

-Fix: Bug where some survival stats changes were stacking for each minute of survival time passed.

-Fix: Ally trading nullref transfer bug.

-Change/New: About Me section added to Allies talk menu.

-Change: Allies when told to Go Home, now go to the exact place you first met them.

-New: Puzzle Boxes! Solving one gives you 1 PP.

Until you've solved atleast 5 puzzle boxes, you may lose 3 PP at 33% chance per day.

Additionally you will lose some Money and XP points.

To regain lost money/xp you should solve an unsolved puzzlebox.

However you only get 1/2 of what you lost back!

Failed attempts to solve a particular puzzlebox has directs adverse effect on your character and warps you to a random

location.

-Change/New: New Shrine access SFX.

-Change/New: The wall posters / memes, now give you XP and achievement points!

(Once per.)

-Change/New: Void/Ruptures now have their own Use/Closing SFX.

-Change/New: Winning the game now calculates a score for you!

This is experimental.