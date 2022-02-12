 Skip to content

Gorilla Tag update for 12 February 2022

(Tiny) Gorilla Tag Anniversary Update! Hooray!!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8193200 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I can't believe it's been a year already, I really can't. Thanks so much to everyone who played the game, who shared it, who made cool fanart, and who ran around screaming "monke." It's been a crazy year, and I really don't have much else to say but thank you!

I've been really busy with some updates that you might have some clues about from some of the betas and leaks. I hope you'll understand that there's just a small update for the anniversary. Check out the city for a few free gifts!

Also fixed a bug with muting the audio in caves and canyon

