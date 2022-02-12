Update _ Auto Complete Feature

Hello!

As the title indicates, this update brings a very often requested feature: the Auto Complete. Its operation is simple: complete your entries in the terminal using the Tab key! Quite effective, isn't it?

I would also like to specify that I am not leaving Hacker Simulator to be abandoned as it could be mentioned, and that other updates are to come!

I hope you enjoy this update, and I invite you to join our community on the Save All Studio Discord server at https://discord.gg/eNDDEyxBE9

Have fun!