Rescue Helicopter Control and Downed Pilots Parachute

We now have a UH-60 Helicopter which can be controlled to rescue downed pilots engaged in battle. Any pilots who successfully eject will automatically try to land on the carrier, but most are to far away and have to be rescued. You can also pickup the downed pilots using your Destroyer's. Refer to the manual for info on controls for the new Helicopter.

I think the UH-60 might be useful later on to pickup some air drops- we will see...

Also in this update are the following: