Hello everyone!

As promised, this new update adds the HP evolution system for both player and enemy.

By completing some levels Father Emmet can gain a boost on his maximum HP, like it happens for RPG games. The increase is permanent, so it can come handy to revisit past levels.

The enemies also have increasing HP: the further away in game, the higher is the enemy HP.

This update also fixes the restart button not working (pause screen).

Have fun!