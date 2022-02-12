 Skip to content

Angry Angry Shark update for 12 February 2022

Game Update 70

Share · View all patches · Build 8192926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weapon handling:

-Smoothed out aiming in and aiming out transition for more finer weapon aiming feel. Weapon handing now feel even more smooth and realistic.

-Removed initial weapon wobble when aiming down sights for better first time aim control.

-Slight Reduction to aim speeds for all weapon for further weapon balancing.

Pit:

-Added more wood panels around arena to prevent sharks from getting stuck in between holes.

SND:

-Team members are now color coded in the scoreboard for better teammate identification.

Changed files in this update

Angry Angry Shark Content Depot 1546931
  • Loading history…
