Game Update 70

Weapon handling:

-Smoothed out aiming in and aiming out transition for more finer weapon aiming feel. Weapon handing now feel even more smooth and realistic.

-Removed initial weapon wobble when aiming down sights for better first time aim control.

-Slight Reduction to aim speeds for all weapon for further weapon balancing.

Pit:

-Added more wood panels around arena to prevent sharks from getting stuck in between holes.

SND:

-Team members are now color coded in the scoreboard for better teammate identification.