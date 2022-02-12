HAPPY VALENTINE'S STORY!

Hi there, friends!

Happy St. Valentine’s Day!

Keep your loved ones close. And we proudly provide you with a bonus story!

Valentine’s cabin for three

It’s the time we meet Robbie, Wolfgang and Misha again! As Wolfgang can’t decide what is his place in this relationship, Robbie decides it’s time he does, so he rents a cabin where they can spend the holidays all together and have some fun. He’s the core of this threesome, all energetic and playful, how can he not make his boyfriends get along?

Wolfgang is, on the other hand, just shy, he just needs to get involved in, and he’ll show the boys the best part of him. And it seems like Misha doesn’t mind Robbie’s ideas for this Valentine’s Day.

These guys are going to become your OT3 in no time, I promise! Look at how cute they are together, aren’t they?

And to make your holidays even better, there’s a nice 20% discount, so go ahead pick a copy for your loved ones! Also, reminding you that the point shop got an update with the all new items for your profiles, come check it out.

And at last, I’m reminding you to check our Twitter and Discord every now and then, there are some news for those who'd love to support us more.

That’s all, friends, have a good Valentine’s!

Shane