The witchlings in Sourwood could be killed by an exploit. Hopefully fixed!

The Ballista pickup in Drowned Veins would still be present after picking it up, and reloading the game.

Now, it is included in the savegame-system (Warning: If your save is in Drowned Veins, the Ballista pickup will dissappear, due to it not being found in the savegamefile)

Fixed a note text where it stood 'wolf on top'. Now it sayes 'Note'.

It was possible to move during the descent into Nokkpond. The player could get out-of bounds.

Has been fixed.

The Nokk will not activate before leaving the Bathysphere after re-appearing from the pond.