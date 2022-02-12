 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Northern Journey update for 12 February 2022

Bugfixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8192843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The witchlings in Sourwood could be killed by an exploit. Hopefully fixed!

The Ballista pickup in Drowned Veins would still be present after picking it up, and reloading the game.

Now, it is included in the savegame-system (Warning: If your save is in Drowned Veins, the Ballista pickup will dissappear, due to it not being found in the savegamefile)

Fixed a note text where it stood 'wolf on top'. Now it sayes 'Note'.

It was possible to move during the descent into Nokkpond. The player could get out-of bounds.

Has been fixed.

The Nokk will not activate before leaving the Bathysphere after re-appearing from the pond.

Changed files in this update

Northern journey – depot Depot 1639791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.