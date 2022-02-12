CHONKY Update v0.8.9! New Game Mode, Assassins Design Changes, QOL updates!

Version 0.8.9 is out now!

This update includes the latest game mode: HEADHUNTERS! This game mode pits Hiders against each other while they fight for the Sheriff Hat, all while the Seeker watches from above!

In addition, this update includes design changes to the ASSASSINS game mode: Players can now collect COINS for points as they wander around the map. In addition, players now respawn after a short time.

Finally, there's a few QOL updates including: Game mode toggle for party mode(Select which game modes you want to be shuffled in Party Mode) and bug fixes

Thanks as always! We will give an update soon about our plans for reaching 1.0 and beyond :)