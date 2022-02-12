Hotfix 1.5.4.1 Notes

Hotfix 1.5.4.1 is now live!

In this hotfix we made some improvements to the artwork gallery. The limit for drawings that are automatically saved in your history was increased from 36 to 90. In case you lost drawings from your history, we are very sorry for this. To make sure that your favorite drawings are saved permanently remember to mark them as favorites.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patchnotes

Improved uploading of very detailed images to Steam

Drawings which are manually saved in Free Draw are now automatically favorited

Increased history drawing limit from 36 to 90

Bugfixes