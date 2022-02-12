Hotfix 1.5.4.1 Notes

Hotfix 1.5.4.1 is now live!
In this hotfix we made some improvements to the artwork gallery. The limit for drawings that are automatically saved in your history was increased from 36 to 90. In case you lost drawings from your history, we are very sorry for this. To make sure that your favorite drawings are saved permanently remember to mark them as favorites.
Patchnotes
- Improved uploading of very detailed images to Steam
- Drawings which are manually saved in Free Draw are now automatically favorited
- Increased history drawing limit from 36 to 90
Bugfixes
- Fixed timer jumps back and forth a second
- Fixed configured age recommendation doesn't change official word packages
- Fixed autosaves of drawings may result in completly white images
- Fixed various crashes
- Fixed various typos
