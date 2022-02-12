Cackles and Claws

New Content

+Added Megaraptor as a new playable creature!

-Megaraptor is designed to be a very swift but fragile pack hunter

Attacks

+The Megaraptor's primary attack does a standard bite, inflicting both regular and bleed damage

+The Megaraptor's secondary attack is a Slash Attack, press-and-hold attack where it continuously swipes with its claws and consuming ability power while the key is held

-You cannot sprint while using Slash Attack. Additionally, while using Slash Attack, you walk a little bit slower

-Slash Attack inflicts very significant bleed damage and also inflicts moderate regular damage

-Slash Attack can be held indefinitely until the player runs out of ability power

-Slash Attack stops immediately when the Secondary Attack key is released

Ability

+The Megaraptor's ability is Evasive Maneuver

-Evasive Maneuver allows you to leap backwards, away from danger

-Additionally, once Evasive Maneuver begins, you are immune to all damage until you either touch the ground, or until 1.25 seconds have elapsed. Whichever happens first

-Evasive Maneuver's jump distance can be controlled by how long the player holds down the Ability key

-While holding the Ability key, a small charge bar will show above the player's head, indicating how far the player will jump when the key is released

-After the key is released, the megaraptor will crouch for a fraction of a second and then leap back. You do not become invulnerable until the leaping portion of this ability begins

Talents

+The Megaraptor has two talents that are unique

+Powerful Claws

-Greatly improves damage dealt from using Slash Attack

+Evasive Maneuver

-Reduces the stamina cost of using Evasive Maneuver

-Reduces the anticipation delay when using Evasive Maneuver

-Increases the distance you jump when using Evasive Maneuver

Quality of Life Changes

+Updated Meat texture on carcasses to be shiny

+Reset all talent points

+Eggs now make teeny peeps when they "attack"

Mechanics Changes

+You must now take more than 0.1 damage to play a pain grunt

+PlayerList should now toggle on with one quick tap. Tapping also toggles it off if PlayerList is open. Holding the PlayerList button (tab) brings up the PlayerList and releasing the button closes it.

Balance Changes

General

+Balance: While grabbed, you now deal 33% of your base damage, down from 40%

+Balance: When bitten on the tail, any stamina damage inflicted by the Exhausting Bite talent is now halved

+Balance: Halved the amount of injury damage taken from tail hits when 3 or more talents are put into the Bruiser talent

Talents

+Added new talent: Nest Raider

-This talent takes the place of both Egg Thief and Baby Snatcher

-Players with inherits in Egg Thief or Baby Snatcher will now have inherits in Nest Raider instead. It will select the greater value of the two talents' inherits

+Added new talent: Aerial Ambush

-This talent acts like Grab Size Increase, except only influences grabbing flying creatures

+Added new talent: Refuge

-This talent boosts the amount of shelter received from map elements such as rocks, cliffs, trees, and caves

Elasmosaurus

+Balance: Elasmosaurus now has the Natural Grabber trait only when interacting with flyers

+Balance: Elasmosaurus now has Aerial Ambush in place of Baby Snatcher

Mosasaurus

+Balance: Reduced Mosasaurus' grab tick ability power cost by 25%

Tropeognathus

+Balance: Tropeocan now struggle out of a grab

+Balance: Tropeognathus now has Slippery in place of Egg Thief

+Balance: Tropeognathus now has Nest Raider in place of Baby Snatcher

Tyrannosaurus

+Balance: Pressing the Ability Key while Tyrannosaurus rex's Devastating Ambush ability is active now cancels all effects of Devastating Ambush, including the reduced turning rate

Pteranodon

+Balance: Ptera can now struggle out of a grab

+Balance: Pteranodon now has Slippery in place of Egg Thief

+Balance: Pteranodon now has Nest Raider in place of Baby Snatcher

Velociraptor

+Balance: Velociraptor now has Nest Raider in place of Baby Snatcher

+Balance: Velociraptor now has Refuge in place of Egg Thief

Bug Fixes

+Fixed: Health bars showing in nuisance scenarios such as over-eating

+Fixed: Pteranodon's right click attack now properly caps Piercing Beak's damage to 4x Pteranodon's base damage

+Fixed: Players can now damage another player who is grabbing them while they're held inside of a mesh

+Fixed: The Water Sources Visited Trial no longer triggers a new water source after a server restart for water sources placed using the foliage placement tool

+Fixed: Water sources placed with the foliage placement tool can no longer rise above their original placement height

+Fixed: Freshwater sources placed with the foliage placement tool now have scent

+Fixed: Severe clientside log spam originating from player tags

+Fixed: Releasing the scent key while in freefall no longer allows you to regen AP after darting into the air

+Fixed: Freshwater bodies placed with the foliage placement admin tool now fill with the admin command "FillFreshwater"

+Fixed: Actors now properly destroy on the client when you leave the foliage placement tool while in the actor placement mode

+Fixed: Camera should no longer freeze when alt-tabbing

+Fixed: Camera should once again be movable in combat timer logouts

+Fixed: Camera should once again be movable in character menu (O-menu)

+Fixed: Map foliage editing tool now closes automatically when escape key is pressed

-This prevents situations where cursor is not visible after escape menu is closed or the tool is placing foliage when escape menu is open