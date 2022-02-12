Update v0.9.22.5.3

Hi All,
With this update, it is possible to buy or sell hybrids at the Guild's Fair. You can sell any adult creature that is not sick, injured, or old. You will receive multiple offers, not only money but also valuable items. The stronger a monster is, the more valuable the offers will be. It is also possible to buy monster hybrids, eggs, hatchlings, or grown creatures at the Guild's Fair.
Added:
- Monster Market
Changed:
- Before buying, the player can see the characteristics of slave combatants. It is also possible to choose the class that best suits their characteristics.
- A red lock icon indicates if your reputation is too low to hire a character.
- A red lock indicates if a character is not selectable for the fight.
Fixed:
- No Options panel in the main menu.
- User interface elements of the Recruitment window are in the wrong position if the aspect ratio is smaller than 16:9.
- The "Create Potion" panel does not show the required ingredients' names.
