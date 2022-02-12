The TYRONE vs COPS World Championship Event has begun! ACAB! Kill those pigs!

Duration:

Now through 3/31/2021 11:59PM PST (subject to extension, idk).

Criteria:

Record yourself killing cops (in TYRONE vs COPS, of course) and submit your videos on the Discord server. The 3 Cop Killers with the highest score get paid.

Prizes:

#1 Cop Killer: $25 Steam gift card + in-game achievement and Steam Trading Card named after you.

#2 Cop Killer: $20 Steam gift card.

#3 Cop Killer: $15 Steam gift card.

Cop Killers wielding a Golden Blicky will have their prizes doubled, so $50/$40/$30 respectively.

If you stream your winning attempt on Twitch, I'll throw in an extra $5. Please stream my game.

Rules:

• Only video submissions will be accepted, and they must be complete from start to end. No screenshots.

• Scores are timestamped and must be submitted within 48 hours.

• Breaking the game is encouraged, but anything I deem too much of an exploit will invalidate your score.

• All perks except SNEED's Serum are fine to use.

• I can add to or change these rules at any time and you will deal with it.

Score Submission:

Submit your score via Discord: http://discord.gg/pKHgMexNYC