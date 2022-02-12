The TYRONE vs COPS World Championship Event has begun! ACAB! Kill those pigs!
Duration:
Now through 3/31/2021 11:59PM PST (subject to extension, idk).
Criteria:
Record yourself killing cops (in TYRONE vs COPS, of course) and submit your videos on the Discord server. The 3 Cop Killers with the highest score get paid.
Prizes:
#1 Cop Killer: $25 Steam gift card + in-game achievement and Steam Trading Card named after you.
#2 Cop Killer: $20 Steam gift card.
#3 Cop Killer: $15 Steam gift card.
Cop Killers wielding a Golden Blicky will have their prizes doubled, so $50/$40/$30 respectively.
If you stream your winning attempt on Twitch, I'll throw in an extra $5. Please stream my game.
Rules:
• Only video submissions will be accepted, and they must be complete from start to end. No screenshots.
• Scores are timestamped and must be submitted within 48 hours.
• Breaking the game is encouraged, but anything I deem too much of an exploit will invalidate your score.
• All perks except SNEED's Serum are fine to use.
• I can add to or change these rules at any time and you will deal with it.
Score Submission:
Submit your score via Discord: http://discord.gg/pKHgMexNYC