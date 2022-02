Chapter 3 and the full release for Soul Scathe is here! Explore hours of action RPG combat and exploration as you venture through procedurally generated dungeons and test your skills in trials to gain dungeon souls, artifacts of power that help you get stronger so that you may challenge and defeat the Gatekeepers, the toughest foes found within the labyrinth of dungeons.

Thanks for all the support on the game, and I hope to hear more about your adventures!