Big update with tons of fixes and new policy/situation/simulation stuff

Hi everyone! Welcome top the first update of Democracy 4 post-launch! These updates will be bigger and less frequent now its no longer an Early Access game. This is a complete list of the changes and fixes in this update to the game:

Fixed bug where the first tutorial window could be skipped, causing issues.

Fixed various situations where the tutorial window on the electioneering window could get stuck.

Changes to some balance code, including adjusting extent to which govt debt is seen as a losing factor, and detecting zero debt as a winning factor.

Having no extremists in terrorist groups is now noted as a game balancing factor.

Added new model of mental health, which feeds into healthcare demand and has multiple inputs.

Increased (and curved) impact of lifespan on healthcare demand.

High levels of Lifespan now impact the cost of Social Care and State Pensions.

New situation (Social Media Addiction) and Policy (Regulate Social Media).

The various fields in the mod content editing screens can now reference items created within the current mod.

Mod tools now allow you to add scripts for a modded country that generate grudges (permanent effects) to customize starting conditions.

Fixed crash bugs relating to deleting the last dilemma, situation, policy, situation or simulation value in a mod you created, then using it.

Fixed bug in transgender ban in the military dilemma where rejecting the ban still reduced liberalism.

Reduced frequency of the speed limits dilemma when playing Germany.

The new car subsidies policy now scales many of its effects down to allow for the transition to EVs.

Fixed a lot of missing translations for various items.

Reversed impact of the single-adoptions dilemma on parents so it fits the description better.

Fixed bug where going to a policy from the manifesto pledges screen and back again would require two mouse clicks to quit electioneering screen.

Graphics optimization to boost frame rate for every screen in the game for super-low spec graphics cards.

As ever your feedback, suggestions and opinions are most welcome. Especially if you have feedback on any changes in this build, and the implementation of stuff like Mental health. Are you happy with the way this is modeled in the game? Any ideas for future updates?

Please let us know :D.