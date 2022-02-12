Hotfix 34.3

Hello,

The experimental targeting system in the Blink playlist that selects targets automatically in-range of the crossahair had a major flaw which changed the targeting as a function of the FoV. That bug has now been fixed.

This is a change that's not backwards compatible so the current scores on the leaderboard for that playlist may or may not be achievable anymore. But, I think those scores can still be beaten so we'll hold off on a playlist-wide hard reset till the Discord decides it's necessary.

The settings menu now alerts the player if they're trying to exit out of the menu without either applying or reverting any unsaved changes.

The field of view of the free cam now aligns with the field of view of the in-game camera.

Some users from select regions were seeing all time displays with comma separators instead of a period. So "4,99" instead of "4.99". This should no longer be an issue.

The start point indicator now shrinks when the Free Cam closes in on it to avoid intersection.

Have a great weekend! Please tell your friends about the game if you're enjoying it!

Thanks!