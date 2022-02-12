Developer Notes:
Update 1.8 New Event: Make Love Not War
Event dates: 2/12/2022-2/28/2022
Love Worm Event Quest
Find Valentines around the world for exclusive event items
Items Included:
- Valentines Chocolate
- Mug Of Love
- Cupids Arrow Set Item
- Face Of Love Set Item
- Our first skin for the event "Valentines Day Skin" to test skins
Here's a preview of two skins (every creature has a different looking but similar skin for this event)
Improvements:
- Fixed some UI issues
- Fixed some UI overlapping
- Fixed Bulk Break UI (it works now) you have to click the items in your inventory to highlight them then click bulk break
- Fixed Refine UI menu
- Changed the Colony menu UI
- Added Draggable windows back to UI
- Smashed a bug where it would say "player already logged in"
- Smashed a bug with life leech ticks reviving player after death
- Smashed a bug that caused the world chunks to flicker
- Smashed a bug that caused summons to attack your own herd or colony
- Smashed a bug that made you lose 5% total growth experience on death instead of 1%
- Adjusted Prowler Wurm mount collider hopefully it doesn't fall anymore
- Added colony icons
- Increased server performance
- Buffed movement speed for all creatures with the same value
- Reduced the movement speed gain on Vespid skill Deep Roots by 1/2 because of the movement speed adjustments
- Adjusted the movement speed gain per level for Prowler because of the movement speed adjustments its the same value just adjusted
- Increased Snek health gain per level from 5 to 25
- Increased Snek attack speed
- Added natural 0.001 critical damage per level for Snek and +0.5 dexterity per level
- Increased Snek skill Sneak attributes and stats also gave it duration per level
- Doubled the size per level for Snek (its bigger)
- Nerfed Serpenn skill Hide base duration and duration per level
- Aeiou Crab skill Shell Reflect now gives duration per level and reduces the cooldown per level
- Fixed Aeiou Crab skill Claw Smash to actually stun now and deal more damage
- Fixed Aeiou Crab skill Magma Grip stun duration and increased damage
- Improved creature physics
- Added a stick to ground coding to the movement for ground creatures to spend less time in the air while traveling
- Increased gravity on ground creatures
- Changed the "Head" item to be called "Top" and have it two slots now (you can wear two head items)
- Optimized map more for performance
- Increased graphical performance to be more optimized
- Increased stack limit for event consumables
- Increased server performance
- Added health bar on the bottom of monsters
