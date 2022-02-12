Update 1.8

Developer Notes:

In this update, I am focused on current issues, I smashed tons of bugs, we are almost bug free now! In the next coming updates I am focusing on new content like dungeons and new maps/biomes and formal colony wars along with the remainder of bug fixes. I'll also focus on quality of life features like adding more than one skill/attribute point at a time. Thank you for your support much love! ♥️ As requested by multiple players, If you would like to help me in my development for Dead Event. Please help me by subscribing to my Patreon. Your support is appreciated and I am very grateful to have the help financially to continue development. This is a indie game and I am the only developer.

You get Dead Event exclusive merchandise from the subscription!

I recently quit my job to do game development full-time because of the growing popularity for Dead Event on Steam. I had to dedicate more time to it and my regular job got in the way of development. I take care of a family and kid (6 year old son) with the income from the games that I create now. Your support allows me to do game development full-time and follow my dreams. It's rough being a independent developer but with support from the community it really helps get me through to make awesome games.

♥️Thank you! ♥️

​Benefits from supporting me:

Access coming soon to a development version of Dead Event with new unreleased creatures.

​Early Access to upcoming games.

​Exclusive Dead Event merchandise.

​Tons more!

⬇️ CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO SEE A FULL LIST OF BENEFITS!⬇️

https://www.patreon.com/sourjthecreator



Event dates: 2/12/2022-2/28/2022

Love Worm Event Quest

Find Valentines around the world for exclusive event items

Items Included:

Valentines Chocolate

Mug Of Love

Cupids Arrow Set Item

Face Of Love Set Item

Our first skin for the event "Valentines Day Skin" to test skins

Here's a preview of two skins (every creature has a different looking but similar skin for this event)



Improvements:

Fixed some UI issues

Fixed some UI overlapping

Fixed Bulk Break UI (it works now) you have to click the items in your inventory to highlight them then click bulk break

Fixed Refine UI menu

Changed the Colony menu UI

Added Draggable windows back to UI

Smashed a bug where it would say "player already logged in"

Smashed a bug with life leech ticks reviving player after death

Smashed a bug that caused the world chunks to flicker

Smashed a bug that caused summons to attack your own herd or colony

Smashed a bug that made you lose 5% total growth experience on death instead of 1%

Adjusted Prowler Wurm mount collider hopefully it doesn't fall anymore

Added colony icons

Increased server performance

Buffed movement speed for all creatures with the same value

Reduced the movement speed gain on Vespid skill Deep Roots by 1/2 because of the movement speed adjustments

Adjusted the movement speed gain per level for Prowler because of the movement speed adjustments its the same value just adjusted

Increased Snek health gain per level from 5 to 25

Increased Snek attack speed

Added natural 0.001 critical damage per level for Snek and +0.5 dexterity per level

Increased Snek skill Sneak attributes and stats also gave it duration per level

Doubled the size per level for Snek (its bigger)

Nerfed Serpenn skill Hide base duration and duration per level

Aeiou Crab skill Shell Reflect now gives duration per level and reduces the cooldown per level

Fixed Aeiou Crab skill Claw Smash to actually stun now and deal more damage

Fixed Aeiou Crab skill Magma Grip stun duration and increased damage

Improved creature physics

Added a stick to ground coding to the movement for ground creatures to spend less time in the air while traveling

Increased gravity on ground creatures

Changed the "Head" item to be called "Top" and have it two slots now (you can wear two head items)

Optimized map more for performance

Increased graphical performance to be more optimized

Increased stack limit for event consumables

Increased server performance

Added health bar on the bottom of monsters

Join our Discord community here: https://discord.gg/hu7MDGBPzX