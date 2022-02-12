 Skip to content

Dead Event update for 12 February 2022

Update 1.8

Developer Notes:

In this update, I am focused on current issues, I smashed tons of bugs, we are almost bug free now! In the next coming updates I am focusing on new content like dungeons and new maps/biomes and formal colony wars along with the remainder of bug fixes. I'll also focus on quality of life features like adding more than one skill/attribute point at a time. Thank you for your support much love! ♥️ As requested by multiple players, If you would like to help me in my development for Dead Event. Please help me by subscribing to my Patreon. Your support is appreciated and I am very grateful to have the help financially to continue development. This is a indie game and I am the only developer.

You get Dead Event exclusive merchandise from the subscription!

I recently quit my job to do game development full-time because of the growing popularity for Dead Event on Steam. I had to dedicate more time to it and my regular job got in the way of development. I take care of a family and kid (6 year old son) with the income from the games that I create now. Your support allows me to do game development full-time and follow my dreams. It's rough being a independent developer but with support from the community it really helps get me through to make awesome games.

♥️Thank you! ♥️

​Benefits from supporting me:

  • Access coming soon to a development version of Dead Event with new unreleased creatures.
  • ​Early Access to upcoming games.
  • ​Exclusive Dead Event merchandise.
  • ​Tons more!

⬇️ CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO SEE A FULL LIST OF BENEFITS!⬇️

https://www.patreon.com/sourjthecreator

Update 1.8 New Event: Make Love Not War



Event dates: 2/12/2022-2/28/2022

Love Worm Event Quest

Find Valentines around the world for exclusive event items

Items Included:

  • Valentines Chocolate
  • Mug Of Love
  • Cupids Arrow Set Item
  • Face Of Love Set Item
  • Our first skin for the event "Valentines Day Skin" to test skins

Here's a preview of two skins (every creature has a different looking but similar skin for this event)

Improvements:

  • Fixed some UI issues
  • Fixed some UI overlapping
  • Fixed Bulk Break UI (it works now) you have to click the items in your inventory to highlight them then click bulk break
  • Fixed Refine UI menu
  • Changed the Colony menu UI
  • Added Draggable windows back to UI
  • Smashed a bug where it would say "player already logged in"
  • Smashed a bug with life leech ticks reviving player after death
  • Smashed a bug that caused the world chunks to flicker
  • Smashed a bug that caused summons to attack your own herd or colony
  • Smashed a bug that made you lose 5% total growth experience on death instead of 1%
  • Adjusted Prowler Wurm mount collider hopefully it doesn't fall anymore
  • Added colony icons
  • Increased server performance
  • Buffed movement speed for all creatures with the same value
  • Reduced the movement speed gain on Vespid skill Deep Roots by 1/2 because of the movement speed adjustments
  • Adjusted the movement speed gain per level for Prowler because of the movement speed adjustments its the same value just adjusted
  • Increased Snek health gain per level from 5 to 25
  • Increased Snek attack speed
  • Added natural 0.001 critical damage per level for Snek and +0.5 dexterity per level
  • Increased Snek skill Sneak attributes and stats also gave it duration per level
  • Doubled the size per level for Snek (its bigger)
  • Nerfed Serpenn skill Hide base duration and duration per level
  • Aeiou Crab skill Shell Reflect now gives duration per level and reduces the cooldown per level
  • Fixed Aeiou Crab skill Claw Smash to actually stun now and deal more damage
  • Fixed Aeiou Crab skill Magma Grip stun duration and increased damage
  • Improved creature physics
  • Added a stick to ground coding to the movement for ground creatures to spend less time in the air while traveling
  • Increased gravity on ground creatures
  • Changed the "Head" item to be called "Top" and have it two slots now (you can wear two head items)
  • Optimized map more for performance
  • Increased graphical performance to be more optimized
  • Increased stack limit for event consumables
  • Increased server performance
  • Added health bar on the bottom of monsters

Join our Discord community here: https://discord.gg/hu7MDGBPzX

