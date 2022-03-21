OBS Studio is now on Steam!

OBS has finally come to Steam! This comes as an additional way for our users to download and install the same OBS Studio they’re already familiar with, coupled with all the convenience and simplicity that Steam provides. For now, that means automatic background updates, more efficient downloads on macOS, usage tracking, and easy opt-in for Beta/Release Candidate builds when those are available. Maybe even more in the future!

To start with, we’re launching with both Windows and macOS support, using our existing builds for those platforms. This means the version of OBS Studio you’re getting here on Steam is exactly the same as the one you would download from our website.

Providing Linux builds (and potentially better Steam Deck support) is something that we’ll look into over the coming months as we work to improve our build systems and workflows, but for the time being we encourage users to check out our Flatpak.

Sadly, we weren’t able to make cloud saves work at this time. However, we are working on better ways to import/export and back up your OBS data regardless of where you’re getting it from, stay tuned for more! You can follow us on Twitter (@OBSProject).

As always, this is possible thanks to the amazing support of our backers and sponsors, so thanks to you all for your contributions! If you’d like to contribute, you can support the OBS Project via Open Collective or Patreon.

See the full Steam launch FAQ for more details: https://obsproject.com/kb/steam-faq