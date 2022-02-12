Introducing the botany skill. Botany is used to harvest and identify flowers, but watch out - failing to harvest a plant can mean danger with a chance for critical failure event.
Also included this patch is item sorting, the ability to mark items as favorite, and new equipment art.
Botany
Botany is a new skill and can be selected like other skills at the start of the game.
- Harvestable plants now have a base rate to successfully harvest. This chance to harvest increases by leveling Botany.
- All mushrooms and flowers now have an unidentified and identified state. Once identified, the player will see the plant in color and also have a higher chance to harvest.
- Failing to harvest mushrooms has a chance to critically fail. Critical fail events include: skin rash wound, poison cloud, mushroom explosion, falling asleep, or unearthing a new creature type: the demon centipede.
- All plants now regrow over time. Each plant type has its own regrowth rate. If you find a great forest for mushrooms, check back later. They may have regrown!
- Rebalanced placement of plants throughout caves, forests, and plains. Some plants are now unique to certain biomes. Rarer plants are more uncommon.
- Added new item icons for all mushrooms and flowers.
- Added new item "Gardeners Gloves" which gives increased harvest chance.
- Added new dialogue to Botanist shopkeeper.
Item Favoriting
Right click or use the shortcut key (F) to favorite items. Favorited items appear with a star and are pinned to top of the inventory.
Item Sorting
Items can now be sorted by favorite, weight, name, or type.
Many items have been switched to new categories to help the sort by type make more sense. For example, flowers and mushrooms are now separate item types.
Equipment Art
New equipment art should give these shields and armor a distinct look.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed player able to exit out of the level up page without sleeping.
- Fixed player able to drop the eye of ascension.
- Fixed the level up light not working correctly and flashing when there is no level.
- Fixed inventory closing when entering a dungeon.
- Fixed weird pathing to NPCs, where a path is highlighted despite player standing right beside.
- Fixed path sometimes not being optimal when hovering mouse over map features or other NPCs.
