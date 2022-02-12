Patch 1.0.2

Big Changes:

-Overhauled spitter weapon and gave it more ammo, faster recharge and increased potency

-Made spitter weapon hurt Eyes of the Hive

-Increased recharge rate of Gatler weapon

-Added option to bind specific weapons to keys for quick selection

-Added blue-grey rock environments to some outdoor levels for extra variety

Small Changes:

-Made Henderson not shoot during stealth segments

-Increased alien spawn distance from player in C9L10 and Horde Mode

-Increased Eye of the Hive spawning distance from player

-Made it more obvious that Alien Devourer is invincible

-Increased fuel glob lifetime

-Increased player health at the start of Hunter Hunted

-Made fuel globs explode when their attachment is damaged

-Made intro cutscene not skip when pressing Escape or F12

-Improved clarity of ship control panel minigame

-Added pointer HUD in Horde Mode that reveals last alien

-Made the player be able to dash while sprinting for extra speed

Fixes:

-Potentially fixed a crash caused by skipping the final cutscene of Hunter Hunted

-Fixed an issue where the pause menu would close if back was pressed while in settings