Patch 1.0.2

Big Changes:
-Overhauled spitter weapon and gave it more ammo, faster recharge and increased potency
-Made spitter weapon hurt Eyes of the Hive
-Increased recharge rate of Gatler weapon
-Added option to bind specific weapons to keys for quick selection
-Added blue-grey rock environments to some outdoor levels for extra variety
Small Changes:
-Made Henderson not shoot during stealth segments
-Increased alien spawn distance from player in C9L10 and Horde Mode
-Increased Eye of the Hive spawning distance from player
-Made it more obvious that Alien Devourer is invincible
-Increased fuel glob lifetime
-Increased player health at the start of Hunter Hunted
-Made fuel globs explode when their attachment is damaged
-Made intro cutscene not skip when pressing Escape or F12
-Improved clarity of ship control panel minigame
-Added pointer HUD in Horde Mode that reveals last alien
-Made the player be able to dash while sprinting for extra speed
Fixes:
-Potentially fixed a crash caused by skipping the final cutscene of Hunter Hunted
-Fixed an issue where the pause menu would close if back was pressed while in settings
Changed files in this update