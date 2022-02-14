Valentine's Day Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8191207 · Last edited 14 February 2022 – 02:26:13 UTC by Wendy

Happy Valentine's Day! Celebrate with 8 more Threaded puzzles in this new update!

If you like Threaded, you will also love I Love Finding MORE Cats! It is a classic hidden object game where you can collect MORE adorable cats as you visit different locations, solve puzzles, and play minigames!

You can get it here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1767160/I_Love_Finding_MORE_Cats/

We also recently launched a classic hidden object game,

Faircroft's Antiques: The Forbidden Crypt! Search through gorgeously rendered locations, breathe new life into a collection of antiques, and discover the secret that lies in the crypt of Porto Nacosti!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1721690/Faircrofts_Antiques_The_Forbidden_Crypt/

Coming Soon: First time in Paris! In this hidden object game, join amateur travel blogger Kate Robinson and her daughter Nicole as they go on their first big business trip to save a Parisian hotel!

Add First Time in Paris to your wishlist now! https://store.steampowered.com/app/1767150/First_Time_in_Paris/