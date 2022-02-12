Version 9.5

I think I fixed enough little shit listed here to call it 9.5, thanks to the bug reporters. Most of it I already patched up a few days ago. I'm putting the community logo on this update because I want to thank you all for doing a huge part of my job for me. I forgot all your Steam names.

SOURCE CODE:

-Fixed mouse look speed on "smooth" framerate setting.

SCRIPTS:

-Fixed bug where Rolland would give you an objective in Chapter 6 to talk to Uncle Bob even though you already did it.

-Fixed bug where Gomez would have the wrong dialogue after moving to South of Pochutla.

-Fixed error message with poison and cursed weapons when you kill a target.

-Fixed hacking turret message with Brillo del Sol Apartments terminal, now says 35 in stead of 50 required Software.

-(PANAMA) Removed useless functions on Dr. Lee's terminal in the Deep Canal.