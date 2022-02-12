Halcyon winds Podcast #2

Share · View all patches · Build 8191096 · Last edited 12 February 2022 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy

If you missed the last AmA read about it here

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3095664226109912423

During major events we will be bringing in special guests to discuss their experiences they have had in Cepheus Protocol for future podcasts. If interested contact a Moderator

We will be live on Twitch and in our Discord AmA channel for those wanting to listen in on voice. You can partake in the live AmA either on Discord AmA channel/Twitch Chat.

https://www.twitch.tv/halcyonwinds

Discord

Segment 1: Dev roundtable 15 mins - a discussion between the developers on the current state of the game and current content released

Segment 2: General discussions/questions 20 mins - Host will be picking out most prominent questions and discussions made in the discord for the week

Segment 3: Live QNA 20 mins - opportunity for the community to ask questions directly to the developers

Segment 4: Closing discussion 5mins - discussion between the developers on the upcoming content for