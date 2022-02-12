Update to add stop position guide, etc.



-It is now possible to display the stop position guide.

You can set the display method in Settings > HUD setting > Stop position guide.

-The distance to the speed limit is now displayed.

-The speed limit warning has been changed from "the lowest speed in the recent past" to "the next speed limit.

(However, if the signal speed limit and the route speed limit are approaching at the same time, the lower speed will be displayed.)

-Fixed the problem of light coming into the driver's cab when running in the tunnel between Nijigahama and Tsuzaki on 50000 series.

-When the difficulty level is hard, the ATS will operate with the emergency brake when the speed limit is 30 km/h or less.

-The conductor's announcements for waiting and terminating trains now reflect the broadcast volume setting.

-Fixed a problem in which the conductor would suddenly exit the train when the train starts.

Original text

・停止位置のガイドが表示できるようになりました。

設定＞表示設定＞停止位置ガイドで表示方法を設定できます。

・制限速度までの距離を表示するようにしました。

・制限速度の予告を「直近で一番低い速度」から「次の制限速度」に変更しました。

（ただし、信号の制限速度と路線の制限速度が同時に接近している場合は低い方が表示されます。）

・50000形で虹ケ浜～津崎間のトンネル走行中運転台に光が入るのを修正しました。

・難易度ハードの時、30キロ以下の制限時にATS動作させると非常ブレーキでの動作となるよう変更しました。

・待避や終着の車掌アナウンスに放送音量の設定を反映しました。

・回送列車発車時に車掌が突然外に出てしまうのを修正しました。