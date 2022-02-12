 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 12 February 2022

Beta 3.800 That Expert Has A Deathwish!

Beta 3.800 That Expert Has A Deathwish!

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.800_That_Expert_Has_A_Deathwish.21

This one is huge, considering it's the second one of the day. And the first one had the giant Spire Infused Empire in it!

This one doesn't quite complete Expert Mode, but it's getting darn close at the point. Other than some UI bits, and some stuff for the fallen spire / spire infused route, this handles all of the wishlist items for that mode, although there is more testing and I'm sure discussion needed.

This also includes some deathwish items, although they also may need testing and/or revisions. Deathwish is the extra-expert mode specifically for Strategic Sage and whoever he can convince to jump down that dark hole with him. :)

DLC3 continues to get more balance adjustments, and the Necromancer flagships now have far cooler names.

Oh, and bugfixes! Wow, there's a lot of good ones in here. The sidebar and the galaxy map should both now behave fully, and the galaxy map performs a ton better, too. The "Find Unit" mechanic was entirely busted since I added time-slicing to the galaxy map, and I have a feeling that wasn't all. At any rate, it's all good now, as I switched to multithreading instead of time-slicing.

And a few exceptions are solved, among a few other glitches. Definitely an exciting time, and it feels like we're quite close to exiting beta finally, though I don't want to jinx it.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!

Changed depots in current_beta branch

AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
AI War 2: The Spire Rises (1196420) Depot Depot 1196420
AI War 2: Zenith Onslaught (1290340) Depot Depot 1290340
AI War 2: The Neinzul Abyss (1466780) Depot Depot 1466780
