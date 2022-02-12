Feature Friday - February 11, 2022

203.14 - 'beta' branch

We made a bunch of changes to starting equipment. All castes and callings now start with at least 3-4 witchwood bark. Correspondingly, starting village apothecaries now stock only a token amount witchwood bark.

Reduced the number of starting torches to a more reasonable amount.

All starting food -- crusty loaf, food cube, Ekuemekiyyen greens, and salthopper chips -- can now be cooked with. Smoldered mushrooms still preserve into pickled mushrooms.

Made a bunch of tweaks to true kin starting gear. As a result, they now start with more tonics than they had been in the beta, but not as many as they were capable of starting with on mainline.

Scholars now have a chance to start with a couple books.

Pilgrims now start with at least one book and a wineskin.

Apostles now start with a honeyskin.

Consuls now start with a wineskin.

Watervine farmers now start with some random ingredients and a cookbook.

Arconauts now start with some canned Have-It-All instead of mystery meat.

Fuming God Child's ash-stained robes now grant +1 AV.

Greybeards now start with furs and a short bow.

Horticulturists and Priests of All Suns now start with a short bow.

Priests of All Moons now start with a compound bow.

Castes and callings that start with missile weapons now have more ammo.

Witchwood bark now heals a slightly reduced amount.

Witchwood bark now heals over three turns in descending amounts (12-14 on turn 1, 6-7 on turn 2, 3 on turn 3).

Witchwood bark is now classified as a med instead of food.

Gave witchwood bark a new description.

The world now properly generates all historic sites that, according to gospels and quests, contain relics. This means that occasionally some extra historic sites are now generated.

Warden Une is now officially true kin and can install cybernetic implants.

Added iron gates.

Replaced some doors with gates in zone generation where appropriate.

Slightly reduced the chest chances in goatfolk haunts.

Increased the item tier of liquid-cells and nuclear cell.

Improved the quality of random cave encounters.

Improved the quality of ruin generation.

Tweaked some artifact and junk population tables.

Historic sites no longer have erroneous "unknown"s in their descriptions.

Fixed some cooking text errors while cooking in the deathlands.

You can now ask Pax Klanq to puff on you again if you lose your Klanq infection prior to finishing the quest to spread it.

Broadened the conditions for getting the Red Rock Hazing Ritual achievement.

Argyve no longer takes wire beyond the 200' requested for "Weirdwire Conduit... Eureka!".

Fixed a bug that caused the Puff Spores ability to persist permanently if the Klanq infected limb was dismembered.

Fixed a bug that caused the Grit Gate communications panel to disable trading permanently.

Fixed a bug that caused Otho not to admit you to Grit Gate if your level was too high when returning from "More Than a Willing Spirit".

Fixed a bug that caused Neelahind to end the conversation if, during "Kith and Kin", you accused a kendren in prosperous circumstances without having finished "Love and Fear".

Fixed a bug that caused the dialogue of Bey Lah's residents to not immediately update after "Kith and Kin".

Fixed a bug that caused the quest "Weirdwire Conduit... Eureka!" to complete at 20' of wire, rather than 200'.

Fixed a bug that caused Argyve not to take the wire when completing "Weirdwire Conduit... Eureka!".

Fixed an exception when a liquid fell through a pit.

Fixed a bug that prevented flying up through the rust wells if the above zones were inactive.

Fixed a bug that caused a FlyingWhitelistArea object to appear in the nearby objects window.

Fixed a bug that caused hotkeys to not work in the classic conversation UI.

Fixed a bug that prevented you from getting the [redacted]'s journal secret after speaking with them.

Fixed a bug that allowed you to swipe and lunge on the world map using a long sword.

Fixed a bug that caused the text for buying additional tinkering recipes in the water ritual to not update until revisited.

Fixed a bug that let you trade non-gossips secrets as gossip.

Fixed a bug that caused part of the upper Tomb of Eaters not to be flagged as an interior space.

Fixed a bug that caused the main quest to skip ahead to "The Earl of Omonporch" if Asphodel died early.

Fixed a bug that caused objects that were immobile for any reason to become immune to the effects of time dilation.

Fixed a bug that caused one of the four children of the Tomb to occasionally not spawn.

Fixed a bug that caused the 'A' hotkey for the old ASCII editor to crash the game if pressed on the main menu.