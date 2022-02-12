QOL and Other Important Changes. DR4X Weekly Changelog #30: 2/11/2022

Hey guys! Before i get into it, if you havent reviewed DR4X on steam yet please do! Steam depiroritizes games in suggestions until they have 10 positive reviews. So please do that if you can!

As always what follows is a summary of all changes made this week to the game. Most of this was live as of last night!

Gameplay and UI

-Some very important additions to the gameplay, they are very rare and secret but very important to the story

-Added New Art for the new secrets

-Added snow particle effect to snowy mountains



-Added toggle to options menu for disabling and enabling terrain particle effects

-Change PastaInterval to be able to allow turn amounts between 3 and 7.

-Important Realmchild and NywarThweethu changes

-Made sign text display in unit info screen on the main tab so you can click them and read what they say right there instead of having to go to the info tab to see what signs say. This should smooth over the scenario missions a tad.



-Made it so tutorial messages that arent "Independant has joined" now don't pop up a second time if you play the missions multiple times, this was suggested by a person on my discord (Join my discord by the way guys!)

-Added tutorial popup reset button to options (For those who want to see the tutorial messages again or for, say introducing the game in a youtube video.)



-Added very important hint artist requested, which is nesessary to solve some puzzles

-Moved go to map screen and begin scenario so they dont block the text on briefing screen



-More Realmchild stuff, sorry for being vague but its nessessary lol

-More Nywar Stuff, sorry for being vague but its nessessary lol



-Added dust particle effect to your office

-Gave sign a temp unit portrait

-Added some signs to Lawlessness scenario which are i suppose important

-MOAR hints

--lots of em

--Also reworded some hints

-Sometimes He Appears

--Oh dont mind who he is, you will learn soon enough.

-Increased probability of special spookiness

--Also apparently alliteration

-Reworded some previously existing sign text to be grammaticlaly correct

Bug Fixes

-Make tile highlight not override advantage/diosadvantage/neutral colors when attacking with a selected unit or building

-I think I fixed some cases of the bug where the highlight stayed on things even after you were no longer highlighting them (but it still happens sometimes)

-Command noises are now properly affected by volume settings

-Make weird error message disable going to about page on kings sea

-Made it so leaves and other particle effects like that only are enabled when fog of war cleared (they were always active before lol, this should speed the game up for some)

-Gui controller now handles reversed sounds peoperly.

-Fixed an oversight when mousing over an enemy unit with a unit selected that has advantage, disadvantage or neutral on an enemy unit where it would highlight the tile the players color (which could match one of tehse colors) when they mouse over it, instead of maintaining the proper attack color, this is now fixed, stratedgy should be less confused now.

Balancing

-None this time, mostly focused on QOL this week

Suggestion for testers

-I dunno, review game plz