Entodrive Devlog #48

What I've Been Working On :



+New Location Dynamo City



+New battle background for Dynamo City

+Crew battles for Dynamo City

+Trade market for Dynamo City



+Crystal Cove bug fixes

+Report station for Kixstar Cave

+Report station for Alder Shore

+Report station for Alder Village

+Report station for Escher Road

+Report station for Red Jungle

+Report station for Dynamo City

+New Music for Dynamo City by Nicole Marie T

+Fixed bug that would prevent controller navigation on the main menu

+Paced out battle text better so less words are missed

+Battle text now displays when crew battles enemies are defeated

+Python Port now has the battle club that has crew battles you can rebattle

+Added more item drops in the early game

+Fixed bug that would allow status changes to apply to defeated monsters

Note from dev :

This will be the last devlog for the game! This doesn't mean updates will stop. As we transition from early access to the full Steam release version update patch notes will be titled community update. You can still expect to see a next update by date on the main menu even after release. The time between updates will be longer, but I do have some fun things planned for after release. Starting next week the ending of the Time of Crisis Tie-in event will be live for all players. The Forever Corporation steps in when you're casted as an outlaw. It all comes down to one final battle in the newsroom. Take on Mandervack the Dark as he continues to frame you for the murder of Max Jai. Thank you everyone again for all the support during early access. I'm super proud of how the game has turned out and I hope you enjoyed the journey! Full trailer for the complete version of the game drops tomorrow. This week is your last time to get the early access supporter achievement!

What's Coming Next :

Conclusion to the Time of Crisis Tie-in Event

Final rival battle

Final Mystical battle

Custom Server Tower

Alder Mines

Updated Guides

Updated Report Stations