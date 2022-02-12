 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Regain Earth: First Strike update for 12 February 2022

Update: Explosive and destructible infrastructure

Share · View all patches · Build 8190550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dear Regain Earth Early Access pioneers & community, a new update for Regain Earth is live!

Updates & bug fixes

  • Containers marked as explosive can now be blown up with missiles (player & AI).
  • Missiles can also destroy trees.
  • Hangar and Factory maps have been slightly reworked, also to make boss fights more exciting.
  • Reworked Mech AI pathfinding, better positioning.
  • Bugfix: Shooting AI sometimes reacts very late.
  • Unreal Engine Update.

What's coming up in the next months

.

See description in last major update and announcements:

Community Discord including feature voting

If you want to be a part of our small community of players and fans, visit us in Discord. If you don't own the game yet, you can easily get a demo/playtest key in Discord 24/7 from key-bot. Go to our Discord here.

Stay tuned for the next updates and feel free to keep giving feedback, bug reports and your wishes and ideas.

Thank you very much! And stay healthy!

Greetings,

Sebastian aka. TheFlow aka. GameDevDude

Changed files in this update

Regain Earth: First Strike Content Depot 1408711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.