Update: Explosive and destructible infrastructure

Containers marked as explosive can now be blown up with missiles (player & AI).

Missiles can also destroy trees.

Hangar and Factory maps have been slightly reworked, also to make boss fights more exciting.

Reworked Mech AI pathfinding, better positioning.

Bugfix: Shooting AI sometimes reacts very late.

Unreal Engine Update.

What's coming up in the next months

See description in last major update and announcements:

