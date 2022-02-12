 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Model Builder update for 12 February 2022

Model Builder Hotfix 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8190501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HOTFIX PATCH 1.0.4 IS NOW LIVE ON STEAM!

This patch focus on fixing the most submitted bugs you encountered during gameplay 🔥 Most of them are related to the performance, completion of quests/models, and autosave feature! Here’s what has changed 👇

  • Added autosave after exiting the game
  • Added ability to show the closest unfinished page in manual
  • Added ability to turn off V-sync
  • Optimized graphical settings
  • Fixed problem with disappearing paint job after loading a save file
  • Fixed error related to decals window
  • Fixed issue related to select mask window
  • Fixed issue with changing graphical settings
  • Fixed issue with progress on Oriental Dragon

We’ve also prepared a dedicated Beginners Guide for newcomers. It contains a description of play modes, tools, or key-binding. Check it out ➡️ Beginners Guide

Found something not right? Please let us know on Discord to investigate and fix it. Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

KEEP IN TOUCH

Join our warm and welcoming Discord to stay updated and follow Model Builder on our social media channels. We love hearing from you.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

TikTok

Changed files in this update

Model Builder Content Depot 1164251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.