Model Builder Hotfix 1.0.4

HOTFIX PATCH 1.0.4 IS NOW LIVE ON STEAM!

This patch focus on fixing the most submitted bugs you encountered during gameplay 🔥 Most of them are related to the performance, completion of quests/models, and autosave feature! Here’s what has changed 👇

Added autosave after exiting the game

Added ability to show the closest unfinished page in manual

Added ability to turn off V-sync

Optimized graphical settings

Fixed problem with disappearing paint job after loading a save file

Fixed error related to decals window

Fixed issue related to select mask window

Fixed issue with changing graphical settings

Fixed issue with progress on Oriental Dragon

We’ve also prepared a dedicated Beginners Guide for newcomers. It contains a description of play modes, tools, or key-binding. Check it out ➡️ Beginners Guide

Found something not right? Please let us know on Discord to investigate and fix it. Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

