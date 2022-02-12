Model Builder Hotfix 1.0.4

HOTFIX PATCH 1.0.4 IS NOW LIVE ON STEAM!
This patch focus on fixing the most submitted bugs you encountered during gameplay 🔥 Most of them are related to the performance, completion of quests/models, and autosave feature! Here’s what has changed 👇
- Added autosave after exiting the game
- Added ability to show the closest unfinished page in manual
- Added ability to turn off V-sync
- Optimized graphical settings
- Fixed problem with disappearing paint job after loading a save file
- Fixed error related to decals window
- Fixed issue related to select mask window
- Fixed issue with changing graphical settings
- Fixed issue with progress on Oriental Dragon
We’ve also prepared a dedicated Beginners Guide for newcomers. It contains a description of play modes, tools, or key-binding. Check it out ➡️ Beginners Guide
Found something not right? Please let us know on Discord to investigate and fix it. Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀
KEEP IN TOUCH
Join our warm and welcoming Discord to stay updated and follow Model Builder on our social media channels. We love hearing from you.
Changed files in this update