Just a bunch of fixes

Hello awesome community!

After latest performance update, I've realised there were accidentally several

new bugs added as well. Right after incoming reports, I started to work on these

issues and keep releasing fixes once I finished each of them.

So, after one week, I decided to write down more details to let you know about all these small recent updates:

What has been fixed:

Fixed pass destination functionality, visible destinations in stop window, several related optimizations

Fixed ghost trains (dislocated train and icon)

Fixed overflowing stations with cargo / people

Fixed unlock new era payment stored properly in save file

Fixed draining of cargo when rating drops to zero. Caused by hidden feature cargo rating in cases where rating drops to zero. This fix also heals broken savefiles on load.

Fixed town growing ability

Fixed coming of passengers / mail to stations even before first vehicle arrives

Fixed removing of bridge above a road caused road removal

Fixed removing part of crossroads properly keep the rest untouched

Fixed hobby market and food shop captions (funny how long the issue avoided my attention)

Fixed new face in multiplayer properly generated on connect

Fixed train movement desync in multiplayer

Fixed filters in company assets window

That's all for now :)

Have a great weekend!

Jan