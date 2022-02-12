Just a bunch of fixes

Hello awesome community!
After latest performance update, I've realised there were accidentally several
new bugs added as well. Right after incoming reports, I started to work on these
issues and keep releasing fixes once I finished each of them.
So, after one week, I decided to write down more details to let you know about all these small recent updates:
What has been fixed:
- Fixed pass destination functionality, visible destinations in stop window, several related optimizations
- Fixed ghost trains (dislocated train and icon)
- Fixed overflowing stations with cargo / people
- Fixed unlock new era payment stored properly in save file
- Fixed draining of cargo when rating drops to zero. Caused by hidden feature cargo rating in cases where rating drops to zero. This fix also heals broken savefiles on load.
- Fixed town growing ability
- Fixed coming of passengers / mail to stations even before first vehicle arrives
- Fixed removing of bridge above a road caused road removal
- Fixed removing part of crossroads properly keep the rest untouched
- Fixed hobby market and food shop captions (funny how long the issue avoided my attention)
- Fixed new face in multiplayer properly generated on connect
- Fixed train movement desync in multiplayer
- Fixed filters in company assets window
That's all for now :)
Have a great weekend!
Jan
Changed files in this update