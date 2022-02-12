 Skip to content

Mashinky update for 12 February 2022

Just a bunch of fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello awesome community!

After latest performance update, I've realised there were accidentally several

new bugs added as well. Right after incoming reports, I started to work on these

issues and keep releasing fixes once I finished each of them.

So, after one week, I decided to write down more details to let you know about all these small recent updates:

What has been fixed:

  • Fixed pass destination functionality, visible destinations in stop window, several related optimizations
  • Fixed ghost trains (dislocated train and icon)
  • Fixed overflowing stations with cargo / people
  • Fixed unlock new era payment stored properly in save file
  • Fixed draining of cargo when rating drops to zero. Caused by hidden feature cargo rating in cases where rating drops to zero. This fix also heals broken savefiles on load.
  • Fixed town growing ability
  • Fixed coming of passengers / mail to stations even before first vehicle arrives
  • Fixed removing of bridge above a road caused road removal
  • Fixed removing part of crossroads properly keep the rest untouched
  • Fixed hobby market and food shop captions (funny how long the issue avoided my attention)
  • Fixed new face in multiplayer properly generated on connect
  • Fixed train movement desync in multiplayer
  • Fixed filters in company assets window

That's all for now :)

Have a great weekend!

Jan

