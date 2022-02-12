Dungeon Maker Update 5

When I first started working on Dungeon Maker I envisioned a hand-drawn aesthetic, as if the games host had drawn the maps on paper and brought them to your tabletop game.

In order to get a large number of assets into the game and get everything working, I instead used license free and stock images for most of the assets, and gave them some quick edits to get the needed assets into the game. This didn't make for the best looking game, and it also created a very disjointed look with different items having radically different styles and levels of realism.

So for the last while I've spent most of my free time hunched over my Surface drawing all new art to replace most of the assets in the game.

I decided to go with thick outlines, and sharp details for the drawings, creating a style that is very much my own, and consistent across the game.

This new art is far closer to my original vision, and I hope that you like it. I find it really pops, and makes the game more clear and vibrant.

All of the art in the game except for the walls and doors (which will be redone at some point) has been redrawn.

I'm also not great at drawing trees from above.

Cheers

Brian

Tavarin Games