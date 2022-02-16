 Skip to content

Crush Crush update for 16 February 2022

An Unexpected Notification

Hey Panda Peeps,

It’s happening. New Phone Fling messages are here, from someone you probably weren’t expecting.

Tough girl Cassie has your number… And a bone to pick with you! No worries, though. We’re very confident in your ability to steer the conversation back on track. The two of you will be exchanging words of love and affection in no time - not to mention sharing a few saucy pics!

You can unlock this Phone Fling for 10 Diamonds once you’ve reached Lover level with Cassie. It’s a brand new way to enjoy your relationship, so we hope you’ll check it out! And yes, we’ve got more of these “Core Girl Flings” in the works. Familiar waifus + new content = AWESOMESAUCE, right?

Let us know what you think of this new addition to the game, and as always, WE LOVE YOU SO HARD!

The Pandas

