Content Update 1

Build 8189869 · Last edited 12 February 2022 – 00:39:17 UTC by Wendy

Added stage selection.

In 2 player mode you can change stages by pressing the arrow.

Currently only 3 stages are available: Basic, Forest and Beach.

Beach music added.

Forest music added.

In the forest stage when someone is thrown backwards, some leaves rise up and move in the same direction.

In the beach stage, some birds appear flying towards the horizon every 30 seconds.

Signs that say "player wins" and "color wins" fade faster.

The winner's screen disappears faster.

Fight Tip 31 updated.

Added the loading icon to the opponent's waiting screen in online mode.

Low Counter and High Counter now have a power of 20.

Special Mid Counter and Mid Counter now have a power of 30.

When a new round begins, meter does not come back automatically.

Tip 10 updated.

Added new technique:

Mid Kick Light Strikes.

Added double kick animation.

Now Low Heavy Strike stuns in neutral, but its stun extension has been removed.

Now when defense blocks a powerful attack it breaks, for example Standing Guard vs Critical Strike.

Added defense break animation.

Fireball over the player added.